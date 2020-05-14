SpotX partners with Pluto TV LatAm

SpotX, the video advertising platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Pluto TV, the AVoD service. As part of the collaboration, SpotX will be a programmatic partner working with Pluto TV to power the video monetisation of its content across several countries in Latin America including: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Brazil by year end.

Pluto TV Latin America offers a diverse slate of programming tailored to the region with hit TV series and award-winning movies across a variety of genres. The ad-supported streaming platform debuted last month with over 60 major media and content providers for Spanish speaking audiences.

The partnership with SpotX opens up new opportunities for media buyers to place their ad campaigns around Spanish language OTT content and reach a new audience of OTT viewers. SpotX’s Demand Facilitation services will bring a diverse group of buyers to Pluto TV including auto, retail, CPG, and entertainment.

“As a company that’s focused on creating the very best television experience, we partnered with SpotX to support the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America because they have unmatched expertise in driving programmatic demand for OTT and can help us efficiently maximize our platform’s advertising capabilities,” said Felipe Cortelezzi, Director AVoD Monetisation at Pluto TV Latin America.

SpotX has been doing business in Latin America for the past two years as their OTT footprint has grown globally.

“Pluto TV offers an exceptional viewer experience to audiences and consumer demand for their content is high,” said Ryan Kenney, VP, Platform at SpotX. “We’re excited to partner with Pluto TV again as they expand into Latin America by connecting advertisers with their premium, brand-safe inventory tailored for highly engaged, native language speaking audiences.”