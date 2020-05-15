FC Barcelona preps Barça TV+ launch

Barcelona football club is to launch its OTT service, Barça TV+, before the end of the current season.

The service will offer 1,000 hours of in-house content to its 350 million fans, including exclusive content, events and scripted programming (made by Barça Studios).

The platform will feature FTA content, as well as some pay content available at reduced prices for its club members.

The team aims to increase its digital revenues to €300 million per season (up from the current €100 million) over the next five years.