FCC orders foreign satellite-operators to pay US fees

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ruled that foreign-licensed satellite operators and “space stations” which access the US market must pay regulatory fees to the FCC.

The FCC, in the order, says it is having to devote significant resources in processing market access applications of non-US satellites.

The ruling gained a favourable reception by the likes of EchoStar and Hughes Networks, and Intelsat.

EchoStar/Hughes, in its statement, says it was concerned that it was paying fees when foreign operators received what they describe as regulatory benefits without paying fees.