France: Record SVoD consumption

During March, as lockdown came in to effect, 63.2 per cent of SVoD consumers in France watched content on Netflix, with Spanish series Elite proving the most popular title. Second place, with 30.5 per cent having used the service, was Amazon Prime Video, followed by MyTF1 VoD attracting 19.2 per cent.

According to the VoD-SVoD quarterly barometer from French funding body CNC, 24.6 per cent of broadband users overall have watched SVoD content, up 6.1 per cent year on year. The renting market has registered a 6.4 per cent growth, the sales market a 15.1 per cent growth and the subscription market a 45 per cent increase.

In the first three months of the year, the French VOD market has grown by 36.5 per cent to €323.6 million, with SVoD now representing 79 per cent.