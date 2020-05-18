IBC 2020 cancelled

There will be no IBC in 2020. The organisation has announced that, regretfully, the Covid-19 crisis has led it to the conclusion there is no viably safe way to hold the event.

Although the RAI had said it is opening and can manage social distancing, continuing restrictions on travel – including quarantines for returning visitors – and the very global nature of the show, meant organisers concluded that even a substantially-reduced event wasn’t plausible.

Last week was the period when exhibitors deposits would be completed and, clearly, the level of support for the event from stand holders was a key determinant in IBC making the decision now with four months to go before the event itself.

Michael Crimp, CEO, said: “It is with a heavy heart IBC has made the difficult decision to cancel the IBC2020 show. You may have seen IBC and the IABM surveys on this topic. Evidence gathered from these IBC stakeholders helps to confirm this decision. Whilst this is hugely disappointing for us all, IBC will continue to play a vital role in supporting the industry to get back on track wherever we are able.

For more than 50 years, IBC has provided the central annual meeting place for the Media, Entertainment & Technology community. For example, over the coming months IBC will continue to engage with the industry through its digital platform IBC365. Details of our plans will follow soon. For those exhibitors who are eligible for the credit voucher or cash refund scheme, separate details about the next steps will be sent to you very shortly,” he added.