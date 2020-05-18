La Liga, Mediapro joint-venture in China

Spain’s top football league, La Liga, and Mediapro’s subsidiary Super Sports have agreed to set up a joint-venture in China seeking expansion into Asia.

The 15-year deal aims to sell advertising and media in the Chinese market in a move to allow La Liga to fully break into the country with local advertisers, as well as boosting eSports involvement.

Pilar Jimenez, CEO of Mediapro Assia Pacific, will be the president of the joint-venture. Oscar Mayo, Director of Business and International Development of La Liga will be vice president.