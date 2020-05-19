Report: DTH revenues steadily declining

Satellite operators are finding that dual illumination – of standard as well as high-definition – is ending, and that MPEG4 digital compression is increasingly being used which means a reduction in bandwidth.

Now there’s a new worry as the Covid-19 pandemic sees record audiences for TV viewing, but wuth the bulk of that extra viewing going to OTT services such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney+. The absence of live sport has not helped broadcasters hold onto their audiences.

Northern Sky Research (NSR) has conducted a deep dive into the broadcast media sector and reports that even before the virus some players – quoting EchoStar/Hughes – have suffered up to a 9 per cent fall in video revenues in the 2015-2018 period.

But the impact of the Covid-19 has coincided with a trend already evident and where ‘satellite’ broadcasters have turned themselves into OTT operators and embracing OTT as a secondary revenue channel and focus to optimise network transmissions cost to increase profitability, like DISH Network [and its Sling service].

NSR also looks at Nilesat in the period 2016-2019 and despite a very strong channel base has seen revenues decline at 9 per cent CAGR from $171 million to $131 million. Indeed, that decline at Nilesat has accelerated over the past year.

NSR’s latest ‘Satellite Pricing Index’ shows an average 38 per cent price fall across North America, MENA and the Asia Pacific region, and quoting average North America revenues that are likely to continue falling from about $2700 per MHz per month to just $2000 by 2021.

“The impact on pricing is seen almost similar, as broadcasters continue to negotiate over renewal pricing. Increasing compression efficiencies with higher uptake of HD channels has stalled capacity leasing, and broadcasters are hedging advertising revenue with parallel OTT bets. Thus, the pressure on pricing is expected to be consistent until 2021, except for certain nuances due to the added Covid-19 effect,” says NSR.

NSR in its latest pricing report expects the Covid adjusted price decline for 2021 at 6 per cent-12 per cent depending on the region and application in DTH/video distribution.

“While subscriber numbers have risen across Western Europe, Middle East and South Asia/APAC during the pandemic lockdowns, the challenge of losing advertising revenue due to cancelled sports leagues or television series looms large. While Comcast and AT&T have seen a continuation of cord-cutting trend in 2020, there appears to be a dual adoption of TV and OTT across developing countries, with trends of advertising revenue shifting to contextual content from sports,” says NSR.

“A pattern of price decline is likely to persist, however, with a slower decline than anticipated in parts of South and East Asia, Middle East and Latin America. With North American and Western European broadcasters looking to remove paid subscriptions for sports channels, and offer alternative content, the price decline looks to hasten in these regions. Exceptions exist such as captive and integrated markets like JSAT in Japan or DBS in the continental US, where the impact is directly on the bottom-line of the business due to loss of advertising,” says NSR.