Virgin Telco launches à la carte packages

Virgin Telco, Euskaltel’s brand for Spanish expansion, has launched its offer with ‘flexible’ and à la carte packages at low-cost prices from €6 to €89 a month, including all premium services.

Subscribers can take just the mobile service with 20Gbytes at €6 a month or with unlimited data for €29 a month. If interested in fibre optic, customers can take the 300 Megabytes offer at €33 a month or the 600 Mb at €39 a month.

Fixed telephony can be adde at €6 a month and pay-TV with 50 TV channels at €8 a month, or 80 pay-TV channels will cost €14 a month, including an Android 4K STB. Catch-up and start-over functionalities are included in both TV options with no permanent clause in any offer.

Euskaltel plans that, by 2025, half its customers will come from the new Spanish territories, doubling its revenues to €1.3 billion, with 40 per cent from Virgin Telco operations.