YouTube Select solution for advertisers

Suggesting that helping users connect with their audience is its top priority, now having become especially important as digital takes precedence in how people interact, communicate, and stay connected, and to make this even easier for advertisers’ brands, YouTube has revealed a new global content solution – YouTube Select.

In a Google Ads Blog Post, Vishal Sharma, Vice President, Product Management, YouTube Ads, describes it as a reimagination and unification of solutions such as Google Preferred and prime packs. “It offers more flexibility to reach the audiences you can’t find elsewhere in the content and places they choose to watch—with the confidence that your buy is brand-safe,” he suggests.

YouTube is also introducing a new offering, ‘emerging lineups’, in the US, which it says provides an easy way to efficiently extend the reach of campaigns among up-and-coming or niche channels, with the added benefit of brand suitability controls.

According to Sharma, YouTube Select can now help advertisers reach new audiences across top YouTube apps and verticals such as YouTube Kids, Sports, Music and Originals with sponsorships and programs. “Across markets, advertisers should work with their local teams to customise the right YouTube Select plan for their needs,” he recommends.

He notes that around the world, people are turning more and more to YouTube on the biggest screen in their home, and that this shift in viewing behaviour means lineups contain more TV screen inventory than ever before.

“That’s why we’re introducing a dedicated streaming TV lineup as part of YouTube Select in the US to help brands reach their audiences where they are watching. Streaming TV combines the best of YouTube TV and lineups content, both on TV screens. That means being able to easily reach your audience with a single, scalable offering on the big screen across the best content, including popular creators, YouTube Originals, live sports, feature length movies, timely news and more,” he advises.

“We also recently announced Brand Lift measurement on TV screens, which will be available globally for the YouTube app and coming soon for YouTube TV, to better help brands measure their results,” he adds.

“In addition to more capabilities on the TV screen, we are also bringing more choice to how you buy. Many countries, including most across Europe and Asia-Pacific, are making certain YouTube Select lineups available via Google Ads, Display & Video 360 and reservation,” he says.