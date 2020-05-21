Analysis: M&E to take $160bn Covid-19 hit

The latest forecast revisions from Ampere Analysis reveal that the global entertainment sector is set to lose $160 billion (€146bn) of growth as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic over the next five years. While the biggest impact will be felt in 2020 and throughout 2021, growth will be reduced each year for the duration of the five year forecast period. Though the vast majority of sectors in the entertainment industry will feel negative effects of the pandemic, Ampere has identified the winners and losers.
“There are two ways to look at the loss of value: gross revenue and relative change,” advises Guy Bisson, Research Director as Ampere Analysis. “Advertising is hit hardest both near term and overall, but drilling down into entertainment sectors shows that areas like theatrical are hit proportionally harder. The interconnected nature of the entertainment value chain means that will have a number of effects in other areas of the value chain…some of which will not be fully felt for several years to come.”
The winners and losers
An accelerated shift toward streaming
One core impact of the crisis has been to accelerate trends that where already underway before Covid-19 emerged as a global threat. The implementation of lockdown across the world has led to a huge surge in streaming consumption and new subscriptions, benefiting subscription video-on demand (SVoD), broadcaster video on-demand (BVoD) and other catch-up services. While Ampere expects to see some of these short-term gains reversed when lockdown is lifted, the shift toward on-demand viewing was already underway, so this acceleration caused by the current pandemic is a trend Ampere fully expects to remain after the crisis.
“Streaming services are likely to come out on top here as viewers are leaning on streaming content providers heavily, just as a slew of new platforms enter the market,” notes Bisson. “Yes, there will likely be a temporary post-lockdown backlash. But key to the longer term prospects is the acceleration of consumer behavioural change which will benefit streamers”.
