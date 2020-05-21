HBO Max adds new distribution partners

WarnerMedia has announced new distribution agreements that will make HBO Max, the company’s streaming platform, widely available to customers across the US at launch next week.

The newest companies to sign on to distribute HBO Max at launch include Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Samsung, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Verizon. These companies join AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu and YouTube TV in offering HBO Max to their customers at launch.

HBO Max will debut May 27th with 10,000 hours of curated content. Anchored by the entire HBO service, the platform will also include a roster of new original series, fan-favourite series and films from across WarnerMedia’s library and key third-party licensed programmes and movies. HBO Max will be available from WarnerMedia at $14.99 per month.

“The launch of HBO Max is an important milestone for our company, and we’re excited that these valued partners will be on board for the launch,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “Through our expansive distribution pipeline, millions of customers will have immediate access to a best-in-class streaming experience come May 27.”