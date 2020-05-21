RTVE strengthens presence in LatAm

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE is increasing its presence in Latin America – mainly in Costa Rica, Peru and Bolivia – following the signing of several distribution agreements.

In Costa Rica, RTVE has reached an agreement with Cablecentro to distribute its international channel TVE Internacional. In Peru, CJG Cable is distributing TVE Internacional and Canal 24 Horas; Inti Sat, TVE and Clan; and Cable Fast, Clan and Star.

In Bolivia, AXS is distributing TVE Internacional via DTH and via IPTV in La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz.

In addition, in Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia, the operators Sistecom, New Telecom and Adminred, respectively, will distribute an RTVE package featuring TVE Internacional, Clan, Star and Canal 24 Horas.