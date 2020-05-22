Australian universities make fastest ever broadband

May 22, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Researchers in Australia claim they have recorded the fastest ever internet data speed. A team from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities logged a data speed of 44.2 terabits per second (Tbps), reports the BBC. At that speed, users could download over 1,000 HD movies in under a second.

For comparison, the average UK broadband speed currently is around 64 megabits per second (Mbps).

Researchers said they achieved the new record speed by using a device that replaces around 80 lasers found in some existing telecoms hardware, with a single piece of equipment known as a ‘micro-comb’. The micro-comb was planted into and tested – outside the laboratory – using existing infrastructure, similar to that used by Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN).

The result was the highest amount of data ever produced by a single optical chip, which are used in modern fibre-optic broadband systems. The team said they hope their findings offer a glimpse into how internet connections could look in the future.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Record for fastest data rate set
  2. Virgin launches “Britain’s fastest broadband”
  3. Virgin Media rolls out “fastest ever broadband”
  4. UK’s worst street for broadband 800x slower than fastest
  5. BT/Alcatel fastest ever broadband

You must be logged in to post a comment Login