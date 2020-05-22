Australian universities make fastest ever broadband

Researchers in Australia claim they have recorded the fastest ever internet data speed. A team from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities logged a data speed of 44.2 terabits per second (Tbps), reports the BBC. At that speed, users could download over 1,000 HD movies in under a second.

For comparison, the average UK broadband speed currently is around 64 megabits per second (Mbps).

Researchers said they achieved the new record speed by using a device that replaces around 80 lasers found in some existing telecoms hardware, with a single piece of equipment known as a ‘micro-comb’. The micro-comb was planted into and tested – outside the laboratory – using existing infrastructure, similar to that used by Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN).

The result was the highest amount of data ever produced by a single optical chip, which are used in modern fibre-optic broadband systems. The team said they hope their findings offer a glimpse into how internet connections could look in the future.