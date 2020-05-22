Spain: Orange, Mediapro exclusive content deal

Orange Spain and Mediapro Studios have signed an agreement to jointly acquire TV content and movies to distribute on an exclusive basis through the Orange pay-TV platform.

It is a similar deal to the recent agreement between Movistar and Atresmedia who agreed to set up a joint TV production company to share and distribute content.

Following the agreement, Orange has secured rights to feature films including Rifkin’s Festival and Official Competition, as well as the TV series The Head and Caminantes.

The Director of Orange TV, Josep Maria Rabés, commented: “Our company is committed to promoting the quality content in Spain and the alliance with Mediapro will allow us to strengthen this purpose, as well as to enrich more and more the offer for our pay TV customers”.