Study: Which countries have best-rated Netflix content?

Netflix is currently available in over 190 countries, but the shows and movies on the service are different in every country.

VPN provider Surfshack used Flixwatch, the largest Netflix database site with libraries for 70 countries, to find out what TV shows and movies are available in each country. They then collected the IMDb rating, MetaCritic score, and award wins for every title, revealing which countries have the biggest and best catalogues.

Key findings: