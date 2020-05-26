Study: Which countries have best-rated Netflix content?
May 26, 2020
Netflix is currently available in over 190 countries, but the shows and movies on the service are different in every country.
VPN provider Surfshack used Flixwatch, the largest Netflix database site with libraries for 70 countries, to find out what TV shows and movies are available in each country. They then collected the IMDb rating, MetaCritic score, and award wins for every title, revealing which countries have the biggest and best catalogues.
Key findings:
- The US has the most titles with 5,879 (4,035 movies and 1,844 TV series) and Canada has the biggest movie catalogue with 4,043 films.
- Georgia has the least titles of any country in the world: 2,116 (1,388 movies and 728 TV series).
- Netflix catalogues available in Canada and the US have the joint lowest average IMDb score: 6.95.
- South Korea has 109 Oscar-winning films in its Netflix catalogue – that’s 24 films more than Switzerland (the next best country) with 85 Academy Award winners.
- Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore have access to the highest number of Emmy-winning titles in its Netflix library: 35 TV shows.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login