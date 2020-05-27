Intelsat accepts C-band 5G scheme

Intelsat says it is committed to an accelerated process to clear C-band frequencies over the US in accordance with the FCC’s plan to speed the adoption for 5G.

The FCC’s deadline for the accelerated scheme is May 29th.

“As the foundational architects of satellite technology and leading experts of integrated communications technologies, Intelsat is committed to advancing – at an accelerated pace – America’s position in the race to 5G,” stated Intelsat Chief Executive Officer Stephen Spengler. “With decades-deep institutional knowledge of the U.S. C-band, we understand what’s required to successfully and quickly transition current users, while maintaining high-quality, uninterrupted broadcast to more than 100 million American homes and businesses.”

With the announcement, Intelsat joins SES which has already committed to the process. Telesat of Canada and Eutelsat have both indicated their acceptance of the FCC’s schedule.

Intelsat says it has created a comprehensive transition plan to meet the requirements of the FCC order, and company representatives are collaborating with customers to ensure a smooth transition. Over the coming months, Intelsat says its experts will work closely with customers and with incumbent downlink earth stations throughout the continental US to retune and repoint antennas, and to install 5G signal-blocking filters.

In advance of filing its transition plan with the FCC, Intelsat additionally filed a Petition for Reconsideration requesting the FCC make very-limited technical changes to the C-band order in order to mitigate post-transition interference and protect certain satellite control transmissions.

“Intelsat has been connecting Americans with technology for more than half a century. Our expertise, innovation, and technology investments have played a critical role in driving America’s economic and national security edge for the last five decades,” continued Spengler. “We embrace America’s drive to adopt 5G and recognise the important role that Intelsat will play in accelerating the clearing of the C-Band spectrum to ensure the US maintains its leadership in 5G and other advanced telecommunications technologies for decades to come.”

