Mediapro in talks for FTA La Liga in care homes

Mediapro and La Liga are holding negotiations over the possibility of showing certain La Liga matches for free in care homes across Spain.

Mediapro president Jaume Roures confirmed the news, saying: “We’re in talks with La Liga so that residents of retirement homes can watch the matches”.

Many care homes have been devastated by coronavirus deaths during the peak of the outbreak in Spain. Now, with La Liga set to resume in mid-June, residents could get to watch the matches for free.

Meanwhile, with games to be played behind closed doors, Roures revealed the measures being planned to create an atmosphere for those watching at home.

“We’ll have each stadium’s real atmosphere, which we have recorded over all these years,” he said “We’re hoping the fans can fill that void.”