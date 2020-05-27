Report: China keeping pay-TV market on the up

Ampere’s pay-TV market bellwether represents a set of over 70 reporting companies which account for roughly half of the world’s one billion pay-TV subscribers. Across this group of companies, Q1 pay-TV subscriber totals were 0.3 per cent higher than in Q4 2019, indicating that despite the challenging times facing the subscription pay-TV business, and the threats from online competition, there is still at least low-level growth opportunity.

However, numbers are highly regional. Removing the mainland Chinese market leaders – China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom – from the figures reveals a different picture, and a net decline of -0.7 per cent in the quarter. This is an acceleration from the -0.5 per cent seen in Q4 2019, and indicative of a worsening outlook for the pay-TV market outside China.

Holes in the Net

Of the bellwether companies which had reported at the time of publication, 42 per cent saw growth in the quarter, with positive net additions of nearly 5m subscribers. This was partially offset by the remaining 58 per cent, which lost a total of nearly 3 million customers. The net effect was a growth of just under 2 million pay-TV subscribers in the quarter.

Again, however, China has a significant role in keeping the global pay-TV market buoyant. Outside mainland China, bellwether pay-TV operators in the rest of the world lost nearly 1.7 million net subscribers in total.

In fact, the trend outside China is worsening for the pay-TV market. In the same period 2019, the equivalent group of companies lost 1.2 million net subscribers.

Winners and Losers

The biggest losers in the period were the Brazilian TV operators Claro, Sky Brazil and Vivo, and the US satellite TV groups DirecTV and Dish.

While US cable and telecoms groups such as Verizon and Comcast also saw significant net declines in subscriber numbers, they have been less badly hit by cord-cutting than their satellite rivals.

Toby Holleran, Senior Analyst, comments: “Of the bellwether pay-TV operators we’re tracking, US groups represent more than half of those firms suffering net subscriber declines. But losses aren’t evenly distributed even here – IPTV and cable firms have shown more resilience as a consequence of their ability to better bundle communications and pay-TV together, insulating themselves against the worst effects of cord-cutting.”