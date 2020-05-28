BARB: Prime Video fastest growing UK SVoD
The BARB website trackers have been updated today with the latest Q1 2020 Establishment Survey data.
The SVoD homes tracker shows that:
- The proportion of UK homes with a subscription to at least one of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Now TV increased to 53 per cent in Q1 2020.
- 15.01 million UK homes access at least one of these services, a quarter-on-quarter increase of over 700,000 homes (+5.2 per cent) since Q4 2019.
- Compared to Q1 2019, the number of UK homes with at least one subscription to these providers has grown by +12.6 per cent.
- Netflix remains the largest service with just over 13 million homes subscribed, a year-on-year growth of +13.4 per cent.
- In the same period, Amazon Prime Video has grown by 32 per cent to almost 7.9 million homes.
- Now TV is stable year-on-year at just over 1.6 million homes.
- In Q1 2020, 6.67 million UK homes (24 per cent of homes) subscribed to two or more SVoD services, up 1.6 million year-on-year [not pictured on tracker].
