Disney+ Japan launches June 11

Disney has confirmed that its Disney+ SVoD service will launch in Japan on June 11th, in an exclusive partnership with mobile operator NTT Docomo.

Customers of existing subscription service Disney Deluxe, which was launched with NTT Docomo last year, will have their service upgraded automatically.

“In APAC, Disney+ has successfully been launched in Australia and New Zealand, and recently in India with Disney+ Hotstar. We are thrilled to now bring the magic of Disney+ to our consumers in Japan, and to continue entertaining our loyal fans here with Disney’s heart-warming stories and beloved characters,” said Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC.

The service will cost JPY700 (€5.88) per month.