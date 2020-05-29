EE 5G live in 80 UK cities & towns

On one year anniversary of its 5G network launch, EE’s 5G service is now available in 80 cities and large towns across the UK.

In May 2019, EE was first to launch 5G in the UK, with coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester, and has expanded 5G on a daily basis to bring the best mobile experience to consumers and businesses across the UK.

According to independent testing from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, EE’s 5G network achieved the highest 5G availability in eight major UK cities: London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Network insights reveal that customers are using the lower latency and faster speeds of EE’s 5G network to watch even more video. YouTube is the most popular app to date, with 5G customers using double the amount of data than the second most popular app. Netflix has jumped from being the fourth-most popular app on EE’s 4G network to number two on 5G, followed by Facebook, Instagram and Google.

EE’s 5G network has enabled BT to showcase a series of firsts for business across industries spanning media, healthcare, and harbour management. In the first week of launch, BT trialled the UK’s first live TV production with 5G, using the technology’s superior bandwidth, faster speed, and reduced latency, to carry the data volumes broadcasters rely upon. In healthcare, EE’s 5G network facilitated a demonstration of the first remote-controlled ultrasound scan over a public network – a real life example of how 5G can transform healthcare and the emergency services.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “One year ago today, we started the UK’s 5G journey by launching the first 5G network. In just one year, we’ve already seen a number of incredible experiences and real-life use cases that 5G enables, both for consumers and businesses, and there’s still so much more to come. 5G technology will continue to make our customers’ lives easier, make our networks more efficient, and help launch entirely new ideas and businesses that we haven’t yet imagined.”