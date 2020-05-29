Law&Crime to stream Peterson murder appeal

Law&Crime, the 24/7 live trial and true crime network, will broadcast live the appeal of convicted murderer Scott Peterson at the Supreme Court of California next week.

The coverage, hosted by network anchor and attorney Jesse Weber and featuring analysis from Law&Crime founder, Dan Abrams, will begin on June 2nd.

Peterson is appealing his 2005 death sentence after being convicted of murdering his eight-month pregnant wife Laci Peterson on Christmas Eve 2002. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attorneys will appear remotely and courtroom seating at the California Supreme Court will be limited.

“Having covered this trial from day one, including from inside the courtroom, I know how much public interest there is in this case,” said Abrams. “Peterson’s family still fervently believes Scott Peterson is innocent and as a practical matter, this argument really is their last hope.”

Coverage will will also include guest appearances from key players intimately involved with the case.