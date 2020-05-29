Miller joins Board of Channel 4

Ofcom has announced the appointment of a new non-executive director to the Board of Channel 4. Andrew Miller joins the Board as non-executive director and Chair of the channel’s Audit Committee for a term of three years.

Miller was recently appointed Chief Executive of Motability Operations, a role he takes up at the end of this year. An accountant by training and a leader in digital transformation, Miller has also held senior executive positions at a number of multinational consumer and media groups. These include Food Folk Holdings – owner of the McDonalds’s licence for the Nordics Scandinavia – Guardian Media Group and Autotrader, taking the latter from a print magazine to a digital platform.

Prior to this, he held senior finance roles at Frito-lay Europe, Procter and Gamble and Bass. He has also held Non-Executive Director roles and was Audit Chair at the AA plc and Ocean Outdoor Media plc.

Miller is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and sits on the Advisory Board for Sarah Brown’s Theirworld charity.

His appointment was approved by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden MP.

Ofcom is required under the Broadcasting Act 1990 to appoint non-executive members to the Channel 4 Board, subject to the approval of the Secretary of State.