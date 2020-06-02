Grivet remains Chair of HbbTV Association

The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for the delivery of advanced interactive TV services, has announced that Vincent Grivet (Salto) has been re-elected as its Chair.

Jon Piesing (TP Vision) remains the HbbTV Association’s Vice-Chair. Both mandates are for a two-year term. Xavier Redon (Cellnex Telecom) continues to serve as Treasurer.

The new SG was elected by the members of the HbbTV Association at the electronic General Assembly on April 30th. The new SG comprises the following members:

• BBC, Chris Poole

• Cellnex Telecom, Xavier Redon

• Deutsche Telekom, Dr. Jens Johann

• EBU, Peter MacAvock

• Eurofins Digital Testing, Dr. Bob Campbell

• LG Electronics, Stuart Savage

• Panasonic, Martin Faehnrich

• RAI, Germana Remigi

• RTI (Mediaset), Angelo Pettazzi

• RTL, Frank Heineberg

• Salto, Vincent Grivet

• Samsung, John Adam

• Sony Europe, Nigel Moore

• Tivù, Fabrizio Lega

• TP Vision, Jon Piesing

• Vewd Software, Frode Hernes

The BBC and Salto are new SG members.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have been entrusted to chair the HbbTV Association for this new mandate in these exciting times. More than ever, the HbbTV specifications play a central role in the creation of new compelling consumer TV experiences and in the transformation of the broadcast industry,” said Grivet. “The HbbTV Association has done a great job over the last ten years in developing and installing its game-changing specifications in the TV ecosystem. A lot remains to be done to further deliver and install HbbTV up to its full adoption and usage potential, and I am excited to address this challenge with fellow Steering Group (SG) members and all HbbTV members.”

Over the upcoming two-year term, the SG will focus on further extending the market deployment and the support of the HbbTV specifications including the recently published Targeted Advertising specification. The SG will also continue operating the organisation through its working groups specialising in requirements, specifications, testing, interoperability, privacy and marketing, each with mandates to implement approved goals at the service of the community.