MultiChoice unaffected by Intelsat bankruptcy

South African broadcasting giant MultiChoice says that Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection will have no impact on its pay-TV transmissions.

MultiChoice beams its signals from Intelsat-20 and Intelsat-36 satellites for its DStv broadcasts across Africa. Intelsat announced last month that it and certain sister-companies have filed for Chapter 11 proceedings.

Intelsat has informed local press in South Africa that its Chapter 11 bankruptcy will not affect broadcasts.

Instead, Intelsat says it is planning to see a substantial reduction of its significant debt burden as a result of its bankruptcy.