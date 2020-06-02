NASCAR first partner for Facebook’s Venue

NASCAR has announced a partnership with Facebook that makes it the first partner for Venue, a new iOS and Android app that seeks to enhance the live event experience by bringing fans and expert commentators together in an interactive way.

Created by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team, Venue aims to offer fans an improved second screen experience while watching sporting events. Fans will be able to interact with the expert commentators, such as well-known personalities like journalists, current or former athletes, fan-analysts etc, who will host a venue for each event.

During the NASCAR races, commentators will provide commentary, pose interactive questions and polls and open up short chats around specific moments of the event. Fans will also be able to communicate with each other and enjoy multiple venues during a given race, offering different takes depending on their favourite expert commentary.

“As NASCAR makes its return to action over the coming weeks, Venue will provide users with a unique and exciting way to connect with fellow race fans from around the globe — all from the safety and comfort of their own homes,” said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer at NASCAR. “NASCAR was built on innovation, and we couldn’t be more excited to help a great partner like Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team innovate around new platforms.”

“Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team is launching Venue to bring fans and creators together around live events, starting with NASCAR,” said Ime Archibong, Head of Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team. “Digital spaces can connect us when we can’t be together in person, and Venue is one way to feel the energy of watching live events with other fans.”

Venue is now available on iOS and Android in the US.