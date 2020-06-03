Scottish Premiership to return with ‘virtual season tickets’

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will include ‘virtual season tickets’ for the country’s top-flight football clubs.
The Scottish Professional Football League [SPFL] and Sky Sports have agreed terms that provide a framework for the top flight of Scottish football to resume with a new season at the start of the month.
Scottish Premiership clubs will create a ‘virtual season ticket’ for the 2020/21 season, providing an alternative source of matchday income while social distancing measures prevent fans from attending matches. During the 2020/21 season, each club will be able to sell a package to season ticket holders to watch all home games.
From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the SPFL with 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football, as Celtic aim to make history and win a 10th consecutive title.
The SPFL and Sky have also agreed to spread the financial settlement for the games unable to be completed in the 2019/20 season across the term of the new five-year contract, providing security and financial stability to the competition and its clubs.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is an innovative and pragmatic solution to the challenges posed by Covid-19 and I’m grateful for the flexibility shown by our clubs and by Sky Sports. This agreement means that any liability for games not delivered during Season 2019/20 has now been settled, on terms that reflect Sky’s status as a committed partner and supporter of Scottish football.”
Rob Webster, MD of Sky Sports, added: “Sky Sports is proud of our long-standing relationship with Scottish football and we have been committed to finding a positive solution for the SPFL and clubs. The virtual season ticket for the 2020/21 season is an innovative way to maintain the connection with fans and provide economic stability for the clubs, and we are very happy to support it. The new season promises to be a unique experience for the Scottish Premiership and our approach is to be as flexible and supportive of the clubs as we can be in these unique times.”
