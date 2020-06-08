Forecast: ⅔ of pay-TV operators to gain subs

Two-thirds of the world’s pay-TV operators will gain subscribers between 2019 and 2025 according to the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Covering 502 operators across 135 countries, the report estimates that 59 per cent will also increase their revenues over the same period.
The top 50 operators accounted for 46 per cent of the world’s pay-TV subscribers by end-2019. However, the top 10 will lose subscribers over the next five years, with the next 40 operators flat. Operators beyond these positions will gain subscribers.
“By end-2019, 13 operators had more than 10 million paying subscribers,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “This will reach 14 operators by 2025.”
Eight operators will add more than 1 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025. China Unicom will win the most subs (19.96 million), followed by China Telecom (18.52 million).
Eight operators will lose 1 million or more subscribers between 2019 and 2025, led by China Radio and TV with a 37 million loss. The next five losers will all be from the US.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login