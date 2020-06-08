Championship: All games online for season-ticket holders

Season-ticket holders at Championship football clubs will be able to watch their team’s remaining regular-season games online via the iFollow service, the EFL has announced.

Access will be determined by the club with which the supporter holds the season ticket.

It “may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club”, said the BBC. The arrangement includes any of the 30 regular-season games involving their club being shown by Sky Sports.

None of the remaining 108 games will be shown on free-to-air television, while watching a stream of an individual Championship fixture via iFollow will cost a non-season ticket holder £10.

Fulham vs Brentford is scheduled to be the first game to be played when the Champsionship resumes on June 20th, kicking off at 12:30pm.