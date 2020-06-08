Italy launches Vatican VoD service

A new VoD platform broadcasting Christian-inspired series, films and documentaries has gone live in Italy.

Branded ‘VatiVision’, the service is a joint initiative of Italian cloud computing platform Vetrya and Officina della Communicazione, a producer of religious and cultural content for various Vatican institutions and Italian broadcasters. The main sponsor of the project is UBI Banca, who is also a technical partner.

The service will eventually be available worldwide, across multiple devices, via PC, mobile app, Smart TV and set-top box.

All content can be purchased or rented from home and on the move, through apps available on the main stores (Apple, Google, Samsung, Android TV and TIMVision).



The service is powered by the video distribution platform of Vetrya Eclexia, developed entirely in Italy and recently recognised by US magazine CIO Applications as one of the 10 best platforms in the world for Media solutions and services, Entertainment & Business Transformation.

After launching in Italy, the intention is to progressively expand the platform to the US, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Philippines, Spain and Poland.