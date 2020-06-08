Sky unveils Premier League viewing innovations

To mark the return of the Premier League next week, Sky Sports will launch a series of innovations and features to give fans a more immersive experience and the opportunity to share the big moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

With an additional 25 matches to be screened ‘free to air’ on Sky’s Pick Channel, on top of the exclusive 39 live matches for Sky Sports subscribers, the new technology aims to take fans closer to the action.

New features to bring fans together, despite matches taking place behind closed doors, will include:

• Sky Sports Crowds

Sky Sports – in association with EA Sports’ video game FIFA – has created bespoke and team-specific crowd noise and chants to replicate the atmosphere of Premier League clashes, giving viewers the noise that goes with the action. Viewers can select the Sky channel to watch with the added sound or without it.

• Sky Sports Recap

Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst. Each game will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match – even if they have not watched it from the beginning.

• Sky Sports Fanzone

A new feature on the Sky Sports website and app. Fans will now be able to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and use the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.



Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster commented: “With live sport on hold for over two months, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we broadcast in new ways to bring fans together, even if they can’t meet up to watch the match. Sky has always been a leader in innovative sports broadcasting, and we’re excited by this opportunity to share something really special with the whole nation. We want Sky Sports viewers to still feel it all and have the best possible viewing experience – even if they can’t be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends.”