Comcast commits $100m ‘to diversity’

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts has written to all staff outlinging a plan to invest $100 million over the next three years to combat racism and advance social justice and equality.

Roberts said Comcast EVP and chief diversity officer Craig Robinson will be spearheading the efforts along with himself, and will coordinate with executives across its business units — including Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky — to allocate resources and partner with national and local organizations to drive meaningful change.

“Each of our companies will create sustainable programs within their businesses and will be proactively soliciting ideas from employees so that we can build this effort together,” Roberts said, adding that more details will be shared in the weeks ahead.