Finland concludes 26 GHz 5G spectrum auction

The auction on 26 GHz (25.1–27.5 GHz) spectrum arranged by Finland’s Transport and Communications Agency Traficom has concluded.

The participants in the auction were Elisa Corporation, Telia Finland and DNA who submitted the winning bids for the construction of the 5G networks. The auction generated €21 million in revenue to the state.

There were three 800 MHz frequency bands in the auction. The winning bids are:

Frequency band 25.1–25.9 GHz: Elisa Corporation, €7 million

Frequency band 25.9–26.7 GHz: Telia Finland, €7 million

Frequency band 26.7–27.5 GHz. DNA, €7 million

Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications says its position as the leading country in high-speed 5G networks will be further strengthened as more frequencies are allocated to the 5G networks. The Government granted the first licences for the construction of 5G networks in the 3.5 GHz spectrum in 2018. Since 2019, the 5G network has been made available in 30 cities and municipalities in Finland.

The Government will grant the operating licences in accordance with the end results of the auction. The 26 GHz (25.1–27.5 GHz) spectrum can be used for the construction of 5G networks as of July 1st 2020. The licences will remain valid until December 31st 2033 in mainland Finland.

“It is important for Finland’s competitiveness that we aim for a place in the vanguard of communications networks,” asserted Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka. “In many other EU countries, 5G auctions have been postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Over the past 18 months, the 5G network has been made available in 30 cities and municipalities in Finland. This spring, well-functioning connections have proved even more valuable than anticipated.”

“DNA has now secured its future competitiveness in the 5G market in terms of frequencies commented Jarkko Laari, Director of Radio Networks at DNA. “The 26 GHz frequency band enables capacity expansions in the 5G networks long into the future and opens up the possibility of implementing an even wider range of 5G applications.”