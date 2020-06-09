Rakuten TV adds StarzPlay

Rakuten TV has announced the launch the StarzPlay SVoD service within the platform. The international premium streaming service from Starz offers exclusive access to original series, acquired content and a movie library featuring thousands of titles.

StarzPlay will now be accessible to millions of households in Europe thanks to the Rakuten TV pre-installed app on Smart TVs and its branded remote control across the main TV manufacturers, allowing users direct access to the platform.

Rakuten TV users from Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany will now have the chance to enjoy this new premium SVOD service, starting with a free trial and subscribing to the service for £4.99/€4.99 a month. The content will be available within the Rakuten TV app on Smart TVs, web and mobile devices.

Teresa López, European Content Director at Rakuten TV, said: “StarzPlay will allow us to enrich our current proposition providing an always more varied and extensive offer within the platform, we are very excited about this new launch. At Rakuten TV we are eager to continue reinforcing our content offer in order to provide the best quality content and a complete experience to our users just one click away.”

“This multi-territory partnership creates an exciting opportunity for StarzPlay to expand our reach in the marketplace and introduce new audiences to our vast library of compelling series and films,” added Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks for Starz. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with European viewers through Rakuten TV who shares our commitment to providing audiences with premium content paired with a user-friendly experience.”