Sky Italia, Linius partner for personalised TV trial

Italian football fans are set for an enhanced viewer experience following a deal between Linius Technologies and pay-TV broadcaster, Sky Italia, to deliver a personalised TV trial for selected subscribers.

Under the agreement, Sky Italia will use Linius’ services to develop personalised channels for testing within its subscriber base. It’s expected to particularly focus on Serie A content to begin with.

“Italian football fans are among the most passionate sports supporters in the world and we’re confident they will embrace our technology to give them an even better fan experience,” said Linius CEO Chris Richardson.“With Serie A and the EPL set to resume this month after a forced hiatus due to Covid-19, the development of personalised TV by Sky Italia will be a welcome boost for sports fans.”

The agreement with Sky Italia will enable it to develop a closed trial to test user engagement and reaction to personalised TV. It will also facilitate commercial modelling and provide insights into future product design.

“Consumers are increasingly wanting a viewing experience specifically tailored to them,” added Richardson. “Using Linius Technologies’ services, Sky Italia subscribers will have access to hyper-personalised videos that will change the way they consume sports and other content.”

The deal with Sky Italia is a one-off trial that includes a personalised channel proof of concept, video virtualisation, enrichment, and trial support. Trial dates are yet to be finalised.