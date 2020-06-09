Young heads Eurosport’s global production & content

Eurosport has announced the appointment of Scott Young to the role of Senior Vice President, Production and Content. Young joins from Sky Sports, where he has been Head of Formula 1 since January 2018.

Young will be responsible for developing a unique and integrated content offering across broadcast and digital, realising opportunities presented by Eurosport’s enhanced digital products and broader technology transformation.

Young takes up the role in September 2020. He will be based in London and Paris and report to Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions.

Georgiou said: “Scott is one of the most talented and progressive leaders in sports production and it’s hugely exciting to welcome him to the Discovery family. He joins at a pivotal time for our business as we prepare to realise the opportunities delivered by the transformation of Eurosport’s global technology infrastructure, one of Discovery’s most significant capital investments. This will revolutionise how we deliver sport to fans, using cloud and remote technology within a unified production ecosystem for broadcast and digital to create and distribute world-class content from anywhere in the world.

“When you consider a project as complex as the Olympic Games, where Discovery serves fans in 50 markets, localised and in 19 languages, across its full range of free-to-air, pay-tv and digital platforms, it is clear this will be a game-changer for the scale and flexibility of our business. Given Scott’s extensive experience and success at delivering major production projects and leading world-class teams, I have no doubt Discovery’s already award-winning sport production and content offering will go from strength to strength and engage even more fans around the world,” Georgiou added.

Young commented: “Eurosport is one of the world’s most respected and highly regarded sports producers. I am impressed at how Eurosport’s production and on-screen experience has evolved under Discovery’s leadership. While its record-breaking Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 production and award winning Eurosport cube made waves through the industry, it is clear that the company hasn’t stood still and the production infrastructure it has created is ground breaking. I look forward to getting started.”

Prior to Sky Sports, Young spent five years as the Head of Television and Content at V8 Supercars (Australian touring car category) and more than a decade at Network Ten in Australia as the Head of Sport Production.