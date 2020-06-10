La Liga to broadcast with virtual crowd options

Movistar, Orange and Mediaset-owned OTT platform Mitele Plus will resume their TV transmissions of La Liga matches from June 11th with the option of virtual crowds and crowd noise.
The platforms will allow subscribers to choose different configurations to watch the games including a virtual experience with images of seated supporters wearing the colours of the home team and virtual sound (crowd noise from EA Sports’ video game FIFA), or ambient sound from the empty stadiums.
Fewer than 300 people will be allowed to be in the stadium (staff, players, doctors, security personnel, press and technicians), thus hugely dilluting the usual stadium atmosphere.
Premier League broadcaster’s BT Sport and Sky Sports have announced similar virtual options.
