Paramount cancels Cops TV show

Long-running TV show Cops has been cancelled by the Paramount Network after 32 seasons.

The network removed the show amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

The network has announced it’s dropping the reality show, which was the first to show police chasing down and apprehending suspects. The show has attracted criticism for glorifying police agression

Cops debuted in 1989 and had one of the longest runs in American television history and spawned numerous similar programmes. The show originally started on Fox.