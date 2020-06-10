Pluto TV surpasses 100 channels in UK

WIth two new channels added to its line-up this week, Pluto TV has surpassed the 100 channel mark in the UK. The two new channels on the AVoD platform – Secret Dealers and Crime Investigation Australia – brings the Pluto TV offering to 101 channels.

Secret Dealers follows homeowners as they are faced with a dilemma: Should they sell or keep their family heirlooms? Do they choose between sentimental attachment or money?

Crime Investigation Australia is the ultimate destination for true crime, that uncovers its country’s most horrific crimes that shocked the nation.

“Since launching a year and a half ago with only 13 channels in the UK, 100 channels was a first goal to offer viewers a healthy, diverse line-up,” states Olivier Jollet, Managing Director Europe at Pluto TV. “I am very proud of our team and thank our content and distribution partners as we continue to bring unique channels to UK viewers.”

Pluto TV launched October 2018 in the UK, its first territory outside of the US, and has since steadily expanded its channel portfolio, distribution platforms, and content partnerships. Pluto TV is currently available in the UK via Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV and in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, among others, and is working with 100+ content partners to curate around-the clock special interest entertainment channels.