Lombardo named President of Global TV at eOne

Former HBO programming chief Michael Lombardo has officially joined Entertainment One (eOne) as President of Global Television at the studio.

Lombardo will oversee the television adaptation of Hasbro brands – including Transformers and Power Rangers, direct eOne’s existing slate, and create a new premium content for global audiences.

Lombardo previously spent 33 years at HBO, including 12 as president of programming, where he was responsible for overseeing all of HBO’s and Cinemax’s programming initiatives. Lombardo replaces Mark Gordon who left the role last year.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael to the eOne team. His incredibly impressive history of success during his long tenure at HBO resulted in some of the most ground-breaking, iconic television series over the past two decades,” said Steve Bertram, president film & television at eOne. “A true champion of creative excellence, Michael is the ideal leader to guide our television strategy at a time where audiences are demanding content of the highest quality.”

Lombardo commented: “Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for great stories. I’m excited to join eOne where we have some of the most beloved brands in the world to inspire our work, in addition to an outstanding talent-rich pipeline built by a team that I very much look forward to leading.”