Research: Disney+ UK’s 3rd-largest SVoD

Just weeks after its launch in the UK, Disney+ emerged in April as the country’s third-largest SVoD player, with 4.3 million subscribers.

Disney’s SVoD service, which started operating in the UK on March 24th, already carved out a 16.8 per cent share of subscribers by the end of April, according to survey data from the Omdia Consumer Research – Devices, Media & Usage Intelligence Service – Premium, revealed by Maria Rua Aguete, senior research director, video, TV and advertising for Omdia, at the Videoscape Europe event. This put Disney+ in a league with the established market heavyweights, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which claimed 58.4 per cent and 46.9 per cent of online subscribers in the UK.

“Disney+ arrived in the UK just as Covid-19 social distancing and quarantine measures commenced,” noted Rua Aguete. “Streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix have become the biggest winners during the lockdown as consumers have sought new entertainment experiences to keep themselves entertained. The content and user experience offered by these services have proven to be their key differentiators. In particular, the current catalogues offered by these services have become increasingly alluring to viewers, given than the pandemic has halted production of new video content.”

Streaming services such as Disney+ also are reaping the benefits as subscriptions fall for competitive pay-TV and over-the-top (OTT) sports-focused platforms, such as DAZN, These same dynamics are also propelling the success of Disney+ in other regions. Disney is now the No.-4 ranked SVoD provider in the United States. Disney in April claimed a 25 per cent share of US SVoD subscribers, compared to 29 per cent for Hulu, 47 per cent for Amazon Prime Video and 60 per cent for Netflix.

One out of four US households now has access to Disney+, Omdia’s survey revealed.