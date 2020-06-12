BBC serves up 2 weeks of Wimbledon content

Despite the cancellation of this year’s Wimbledon Championships, BBC Sport will continue to bring tennis action to fans with over 50 hours of programming over the course of two weeks.

From June 29th, Wimbledon 2020 will take place each weeknight on BBC Two from 8pm where Sue Barker is joined by legends of The Championships to look back on some of its highlights. The one hour show will see Tim Henman and Boris Becker join Barker in the studio with John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova adding their thoughts via video link. Current players will also share their reflections on life away from competition.

Alongside the analysis, viewers will have their chance to get involved with online votes, quiz questions and the chance to send in their attempts at trick shots for review.

Wimbledon Rewind will also air on BBC Two each week day from 1.45pm as Clare Balding takes viewers back in time to some of The Championships’ most memorable matches. Kicking things off, fans can relive the excitement of the 2019 Championships and the epic men’s final with Wimbledon 2019 Review, on June 28th on BBC Two.

On July 4th, in Andy Murray’s Greatest Hits, Barker looks back at the remarkable career of one of Britain’s greatest sportsmen. Highlights include the 2013 Wimbledon Final when he became the first British male player to win the Wimbledon singles in 77 years as well as both of his dramatic victories in the London and Rio Olympic Games.

Even more tennis throwbacks are served on July 11th and 12th at 2pm on BBC One with Wimbledon: The Greatest Final. Over the course of the weekend the BBC will count down the best ever women’s and men’s Wimbledon finals.

Special documentary One Day on July 12th offers a look back at the famous day of July 14th 2019 which saw one of the most incredible Wimbledon men’s final matches of all time and the England men’s cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time ever.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater said: “Whilst there will be no live play this year, we’re looking forward to bringing plenty of Wimbledon action to tennis fans this summer. Incredible victories, crushing defeats and expert comment and opinions from our tennis teams will combine for a fortnight of entertainment.”