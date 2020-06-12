BT Sport to air Turkish Super Lig

BT Sport has secured the rights to broadcast the Turkish Super Lig in the UK and Ireland, beginning with Goztepe v Trabzonspor tonight (June 12th).

The Turkish top division, which resumes following a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, features the tightest title race in Europe with four teams separated by just four points who are in with a chance of winning the title.

Trabzonspor lead the league on goal difference ahead of Basaksehir while defending champions Galatasaray are a point behind in third, followed by Sivasspor.



BT Sport will broadcast three live games from each of the remaining eight match weeks, plus weekly highlights, marking the first time the competition has been broadcast in the UK and Ireland in English.

The other two games to air this weekend include Besiktas vs Antalyaspor on June 13th and Rizepor vs Galatasaray on June 14th.

BT Sport viewers can watch a host of additional live football over the coming weeks including twenty Premier League games, every fixture from the Bundesliga and the return of the FA Cup.