Hanks’ Greyhound premieres July 10 on Apple TV+

Following news of its acquisition of Greyhound – a World War II action film starring and written by Tom Hanks – Apple has announced the feature will make its global debut in over 100 countries on July 10th, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.

The film, based on the novel The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester, also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. “Greyhound” was written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Apple landed the worldwide rights to Greyhound, a Playtone Production from Sony Pictures/Stage Six Films, following Covid-19 theatre closures.