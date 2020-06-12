M7 Group adds 5 channels to 1 West satellite distribution

M7 Group, the European Pay-TV provider, has concluded various satellite distribution agreements in recent weeks for its 1 degree West DTH platform.

The newly signed-up channels are:

JimJam Hungary and JimJam Romania: AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe owned channels focusing on children’s content with dedicated Hungarian and Romanian feeds;

TV1000: a Viasat World owned channel providing arange of award-winning films, iconic blockbuster movies and high quality series for the Romanian market;

Life TV: a Hungarian channel focussing on lifestyle and entertainment;

Bollywood TV: providing a line-up of Bollywood movies, all localised in Romanian.

Bill Wijdeveld of M7 Group Platform Services commented: “We are very pleased with these new agreements. They confirm our strong position in the Central Eastern European markets for both DTH distribution and third party satellite distribution solutions, as well as the attractiveness of 1 degree West as satellite hot spot for especially the Hungarian and Romanian market. The agreements also confirm that linear TV remains of key importance while there is a continuous demand for new, tailored and localised video content addressing specific target groups.”