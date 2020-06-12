New Snap Originals for Snapchat

At the Snap Partner Summit, Snap revealed a new slate of shows made exclusively for Snapchat.

In a press statement, Snap said that “more than half of the US Gen Z population are watching Snap Originals […] And for the first time, Snapchatters can become part of the show!”

Snap is using its unique augmented reality technologies to deliver immersive shows. For example, users can now learn the latest dance moves from some of the world’s best dancers in Move It, which uses Snap’s custom motion tracking Lenses to keep up with your every step.

The AR titles join a slate of new documentary and scripted content.

New Snap Originals include:

Unscripted

Coach Kev – (Laugh Out Loud) – Inspired by his own experiences, Kevin Hart will be your coach, best friend and mentor all rolled into one, as he shares daily doses of positivity and wisdom for anyone aspiring to live their best life.

– (Laugh Out Loud) – Inspired by his own experiences, Kevin Hart will be your coach, best friend and mentor all rolled into one, as he shares daily doses of positivity and wisdom for anyone aspiring to live their best life. Fake Up – (Mission Control Media) – The top optical illusion make-up artists battle it out to transform their own faces into works of art you have to see to believe. Experience the artists’ work like never before as you try on and play with custom Lenses that bring the show’s illusions to life.

– (Mission Control Media) – The top optical illusion make-up artists battle it out to transform their own faces into works of art you have to see to believe. Experience the artists’ work like never before as you try on and play with custom Lenses that bring the show’s illusions to life. Move It – (Stellar Studios and Little Engine Productions) – Bringing together the biggest dance influencers, chart-topping hits, and Snapchat’s AR camera platform, this first-of-its-kind immersive dance show will inspire and teach anyone how to move it!

Docuseries

Road Trippin’ – (Bunim/Murray Productions) – In this docuseries executive produced by Anthony Anderson, best friends and star creators Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion head on a road trip across rural USA to get out of their comfort zone and share some crazy new adventures.

– (Bunim/Murray Productions) – In this docuseries executive produced by Anthony Anderson, best friends and star creators Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion head on a road trip across rural USA to get out of their comfort zone and share some crazy new adventures. First Person – (Hashtag Our Stories) – Stories told with Snapchat Spectacles through the eyes of extraordinary young innovators creating positive change, as they fight to protect our planet.

– (Hashtag Our Stories) – Stories told with Snapchat Spectacles through the eyes of extraordinary young innovators creating positive change, as they fight to protect our planet. Queen of Stylez – (Glass Entertainment Group) – Capturing the attention of Hollywood’s biggest names and locking in the most coveted and demanding clients, no hairstylist slays quite like Tokyo Stylez.

– (Glass Entertainment Group) – Capturing the attention of Hollywood’s biggest names and locking in the most coveted and demanding clients, no hairstylist slays quite like Tokyo Stylez. Life By The Horns – (21st Street Creative) – Follow Ezekiel Mitchell, a 22-year-old destined to be a cowboy, on his life or death journey to become the best bull rider in the world and the first African-American to win the title in over 35 years.

Scripted

Frogtown – (Alcon Television Group) – In this series directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen), a badass skater living in her car lands a second family when she falls in with an all-girl crew at the Frogtown skatepark in East Los Angeles.

– (Alcon Television Group) – In this series directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen), a badass skater living in her car lands a second family when she falls in with an all-girl crew at the Frogtown skatepark in East Los Angeles. Action Royale – (Portal A) – In this coming-of-age thriller, a teenager starts an underground esports gambling ring to pay off his father’s debts, but he and his gaming phenom best friend soon find themselves in over their heads in a dangerous high-stakes world.

– (Portal A) – In this coming-of-age thriller, a teenager starts an underground esports gambling ring to pay off his father’s debts, but he and his gaming phenom best friend soon find themselves in over their heads in a dangerous high-stakes world. Total Badass Wrestling – (Comedy Bang! Bang! Productions) – In this comedy, a naive but charismatic young wrestler becomes an overnight viral sensation, inspiring a washed-up pro wrestler to offer his mentorship and use the hot new kid as his ticket back into the spotlight.

In addition, Snap has renewed the following Snap Originals: Dead of Night by Bazelevs in association with Hooked, Face Forward by NBCUniversal featuring an all-new AR Lens experience that puts viewers in the episode for their own celebrity makeover, Nikita Unfiltered by ITV America’s Sirens Media, and Complex will again produce the next installment of Snap’s documentary franchise Vs The World, which will tell the story of notorious MMA fighter Conor McGregor.