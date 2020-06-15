BT launches Dedicated Connection broadband

BT has launched a new Dedicated Connection home broadband service for consumers across the UK.

The service is specifically designed for customers, regardless of who their current broadband provider is, that want the reassurance increased bandwidth will provide them to help minimise disruption when working from home, gaming or online schooling. The move forms part of BT’s comprehensive home broadband solutions for UK consumers which includes Fibre, Full Fibre, and 4G Wi-Fi.

The new Dedicated Line service follows a recent survey of UK consumers which saw 32 per cent believe a second dedicated home broadband line would improve their ability to work from home, and 27 per cent believe a second line would help with harmonising family relations at this time.

The Dedicated Connection package comes with a free line install and BT Halo 2, offering BT’s Keep Connected Promise – where BT will send out a 4G mini-hub in the rare event they have a problem with their broadband. Customers will also receive the latest home router – the Smart Hub 2, and Complete Wi-Fi as standard, guaranteeing a fast connection in every single room of the home, or £100 back.

BT also monitors the performance to identify and remotely fix any issues with a customer’s connection should it occur and has a team of 3,000 security experts worldwide that constantly monitor the BT network to keep customers’ connections safe. Customers who take out the new service will also receive a visit from one of BT’s Home Tech Experts who will ensure the new connection is up and running seamlessly, for however they want to use it.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division said: “Our new Dedicated Connection service is specifically designed to provide additional reassurance for consumers, regardless of their existing provider. It will allow them to double the connectivity potential in their home, providing a single connection they can use for activities such as working from home, gaming or online schooling – enabling them to get a reliable connection without disruption.”