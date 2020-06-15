Forecast: 20 connected devices per US home by 2025

Parks Associates research finds US broadband households have an average of 12 connected devices, which will increase to 20 by 2025, creating opportunities for service providers and manufacturers to deploy new value-added services to support the home network and all its devices.

“The number of connected devices in the home is increasing just as people are adding strain to the home network with more work-at-home and video streaming activities,” notes Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. “Consumers regularly deal with frustrating Wi-Fi experiences and also have widespread concern about their vulnerability to data security and privacy threats. Even as household spending starts to shrink, consumers recognise the need to secure and optimise their connectivity solutions and value a holistic solution that can deliver on safety and performance.”

“Operators need to find a way to differentiate their services, by providing whole home Wi-Fi management and IoT security to their customers,” suggests Ronald Peters, Product Manager, Irdeto. “In choosing the right software, service providers can create a win/win situation, delighting subscribers and improving their own KPIs.”