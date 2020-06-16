Forecast: Instagram to overtake Twitter as news source

Instagram looks set to overtake Twitter as a news source. The usage of the photo-sharing social media app as a news source has doubled since 2018, according to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report.

The trend is strongest among young people, with nearly a quarter of UK 18-24-year-olds using Instagram as a source of news in the advent of Covid-19.

Instagram is now used by more than a third of all people who were surveyed for the report, and two-thirds of under-25s. And 11 per cent use it for news, putting it just one point behind Twitter.

“Instagram’s become very popular with younger people”, said Nic Newman, lead author of the report. “They really respond well to stories that are told simply and well with visual images”.

Stand-out visual stories in recent months have helped – climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the coronavirus have all seen increased engagement on the platform.

“It’s not that one necessarily replaces the other,” Newman added. “They might use Facebook and Instagram, or might use Twitter and Instagram.”

Instagram is owned by Facebook, which now reaches 85 per cent of people each week. The company’s dominance in how stories are being told “remains incredibly important”, said Newman.

But social media platforms were also among the least-trusted sources. Just 26 per cent of people said they trusted social media as a source of information about the virus.

National governments and news organisations, by contrast, were both trusted by about 59 per cent of respondents.