FOX News maintains most-watched US cable channel

FOX News Channel (FNC) continued its dominance as the most-watched network in all of US cable across total day and primetime, advancing its winning streak to 23 straight weeks in total day and 21 weeks in a row in primetime among total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

During breaking news coverage of the nationwide protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, the network also topped the cable competition across both dayparts in total viewers and the younger demographic.

During the week of June 8th through June 14th, FNC delivered 1.7 million viewers and 308,000 in the 25-54 demo in total day and 191,000 in the 18-49 demo. In primetime, FNC garnered 3.3 million viewers and 556,000 with the key A25-54 demographic and 359,000 in the 18-49 demographic.

Additionally, FNC finished third in both total day and primetime in the 18-49 category, topping CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, among others in primetime.